UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Urges Vaccination Of Poor At Special Discount

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:48 PM

Minister urges vaccination of poor at special discount

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Social Wealfare , Dr. Hashim Inamullah Khan on Thursday urged the need of Coronavirus vaccination for people with disabilities at special discount

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Social Wealfare , Dr. Hashim Inamullah Khan on Thursday urged the need of Coronavirus vaccination for people with disabilities at special discount.

In a statement , he said that due to third wave of covid19, he had requested Health Minister Taimour Jhagra to make arrangements to vaccinate transgenders, people with disabilities, poor and helpless at a special discount.

He said that In this era of pandemic, protection of lives of all is the responsibility of the state.

Meanwhile , during the last twenty four hours around 9,812 persons including 6052 are elderly persons were administered corona vaccination in the province.

The figures of senior citizens, above the age of 60 years, who were administered vaccination has reached to 59030.

Similarly, a total of 43,603 healthcare workers have received first doze of corona vaccination.

Related Topics

Poor All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CDA retrieves 200 kanal land at Humak

2 minutes ago

Sahiwal-Samundri expressway on cards: Governor Pun ..

2 minutes ago

Govt provides Rs112.56 mln for development of tro ..

2 minutes ago

SM completes Ramadan preparations, sets service ce ..

23 minutes ago

Death Toll From Sudan's West Darfur Clashes Rises ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Fehmida discuss matters on veterinary education ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.