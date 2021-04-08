Minister urges vaccination of poor at special discount

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Social Wealfare , Dr. Hashim Inamullah Khan on Thursday urged the need of Coronavirus vaccination for people with disabilities at special discount

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Social Wealfare , Dr. Hashim Inamullah Khan on Thursday urged the need of Coronavirus vaccination for people with disabilities at special discount.

In a statement , he said that due to third wave of covid19, he had requested Health Minister Taimour Jhagra to make arrangements to vaccinate transgenders, people with disabilities, poor and helpless at a special discount.

He said that In this era of pandemic, protection of lives of all is the responsibility of the state.

Meanwhile , during the last twenty four hours around 9,812 persons including 6052 are elderly persons were administered corona vaccination in the province.

The figures of senior citizens, above the age of 60 years, who were administered vaccination has reached to 59030.

Similarly, a total of 43,603 healthcare workers have received first doze of corona vaccination.