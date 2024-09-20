Minister Urges Vigilance Against Dengue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized the importance of environmental cleanliness in islam, urging citizens to play an active role in the prevention of dengue.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on dengue prevention held at Jamia Masjid, shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) here on Friday.
Highlighting Islamic teachings, Khawaja Imran Nazir said, "Islam is a guardian of environmental cleanliness." He explained that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) not only guided humanity out of ignorance but also emphasized the importance of personal and communal hygiene. "The pulpit and the mihrab are powerful platforms for spreading awareness about health and hygiene," he added, stressing the need to promote cleanliness through the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).
As the dengue season approaches its peak, the minister warned that the next one and a half to two months are critical, calling for constant vigilance.
"The five dengue-related deaths in Rawalpindi are alarming; utmost care is required," he said. He further appealed to citizens to take preventive measures, urging them to ensure that no stagnant water is allowed to collect in or around homes, as everyone has a role to play in combating the dengue outbreak.
Secretary Auqaf, Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, also addressed the gathering, affirming that the dengue awareness campaign is actively being spread across the province through mosques and sermons. "It is the responsibility of the Auqaf Department to inform the public about dengue and other diseases through Friday sermons," he said.
Following the seminar, both Khawaja Imran Nazir and Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, offered prayers, laid a floral wreath, and distributed dengue awareness pamphlets among people and visitors.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Digital art exhibition at UoS2 seconds ago
-
PHC Abbottabad bench grant another interim bail to PTI leader11 seconds ago
-
Governor Tessori leaves for Turkey on two-day visit17 seconds ago
-
Dr. Musadik invites Chinese enterprises to invest in Pakistan’s energy, petroleum sectors10 minutes ago
-
PU library organises talk on two books10 minutes ago
-
DC reviews measures against dengue10 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for anti-terror operations in Waziristan20 minutes ago
-
Ordinance on Practice and Procedures Act to further improve transparency in judicial proceedings: Ta ..30 minutes ago
-
Submission of forms in 2nd phase admission set Oct 15: AIOU Sukkur Regional Director30 minutes ago
-
Social media addiction affecting regional music, hujra culture in KP30 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ program40 minutes ago
-
AJK Speaker condemns India's "Farcical" elections in IIOJ&K50 minutes ago