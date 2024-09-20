Minister urges vigilance against dengue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized the importance of environmental cleanliness in islam, urging citizens to play an active role in the prevention of dengue.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on dengue prevention held at Jamia Masjid, shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) here on Friday.

Highlighting Islamic teachings, Khawaja Imran Nazir said, "Islam is a guardian of environmental cleanliness." He explained that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) not only guided humanity out of ignorance but also emphasized the importance of personal and communal hygiene. "The pulpit and the mihrab are powerful platforms for spreading awareness about health and hygiene," he added, stressing the need to promote cleanliness through the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).

As the dengue season approaches its peak, the minister warned that the next one and a half to two months are critical, calling for constant vigilance.

"The five dengue-related deaths in Rawalpindi are alarming; utmost care is required," he said. He further appealed to citizens to take preventive measures, urging them to ensure that no stagnant water is allowed to collect in or around homes, as everyone has a role to play in combating the dengue outbreak.

Secretary Auqaf, Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, also addressed the gathering, affirming that the dengue awareness campaign is actively being spread across the province through mosques and sermons. "It is the responsibility of the Auqaf Department to inform the public about dengue and other diseases through Friday sermons," he said.

Following the seminar, both Khawaja Imran Nazir and Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, offered prayers, laid a floral wreath, and distributed dengue awareness pamphlets among people and visitors.