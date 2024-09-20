Open Menu

Minister Urges Vigilance Against Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Minister urges vigilance against dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized the importance of environmental cleanliness in islam, urging citizens to play an active role in the prevention of dengue.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on dengue prevention held at Jamia Masjid, shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) here on Friday.

Highlighting Islamic teachings, Khawaja Imran Nazir said, "Islam is a guardian of environmental cleanliness." He explained that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) not only guided humanity out of ignorance but also emphasized the importance of personal and communal hygiene. "The pulpit and the mihrab are powerful platforms for spreading awareness about health and hygiene," he added, stressing the need to promote cleanliness through the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).

As the dengue season approaches its peak, the minister warned that the next one and a half to two months are critical, calling for constant vigilance.

"The five dengue-related deaths in Rawalpindi are alarming; utmost care is required," he said. He further appealed to citizens to take preventive measures, urging them to ensure that no stagnant water is allowed to collect in or around homes, as everyone has a role to play in combating the dengue outbreak.

Secretary Auqaf, Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, also addressed the gathering, affirming that the dengue awareness campaign is actively being spread across the province through mosques and sermons. "It is the responsibility of the Auqaf Department to inform the public about dengue and other diseases through Friday sermons," he said.

Following the seminar, both Khawaja Imran Nazir and Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, offered prayers, laid a floral wreath, and distributed dengue awareness pamphlets among people and visitors.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Water Rawalpindi Imran Nazir Mosque

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

6 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

9 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

21 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

23 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

24 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan