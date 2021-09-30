Minister urges world to extend humanitarian aid for Afghan people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Wednesday urged the international community to extend humanitarian aid for people of Afghanistan.

Pakistan is providing food items to help the people of Afghanistan, she said while talking to a private television channel.

We have made unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism, she stated.

Pakistan played a vital role for peace in Afghanistan, she added.

Commenting on American's agenda for blaming Pakistan of its failure in Afghanistan, she said United States had trained Afghan Army during the period of twenty years but they could not stand against the Taliban. Peace and stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of USA and the regional countries, she said.

Appreciating the efforts of Foreign Minister of Pakistan, she said the USA had commended the sincere efforts of Pakistan for peace in the Afghan region.