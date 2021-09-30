UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges World To Extend Humanitarian Aid For Afghan People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Minister urges world to extend humanitarian aid for Afghan people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Wednesday urged the international community to extend humanitarian aid for people of Afghanistan.

Pakistan is providing food items to help the people of Afghanistan, she said while talking to a private television channel.

We have made unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism, she stated.

Pakistan played a vital role for peace in Afghanistan, she added.

Commenting on American's agenda for blaming Pakistan of its failure in Afghanistan, she said United States had trained Afghan Army during the period of twenty years but they could not stand against the Taliban. Peace and stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of USA and the regional countries, she said.

Appreciating the efforts of Foreign Minister of Pakistan, she said the USA had commended the sincere efforts of Pakistan for peace in the Afghan region.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Taliban Afghanistan Army United States TV

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

29 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

29 minutes ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

44 minutes ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

44 minutes ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

59 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.