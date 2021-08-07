Minister urges world to hold India accountable for war crimes against unarmed Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Saturday urged that the International community should hold India accountable for massive war crimes against unarmed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The people of Kashmir have been showing extraordinary courage and resistance for the last seven decades, he said in Radio Pakistan's Current Affair Program.

The Indian brutal troops have been using rape as a weapon and blinding the youth with pellet guns, he said, adding, India is committing war crimes in IIOJ&K.

India is playing the role of a peace spoiler in Afghanistan, the minister said, added, BJP-led government has a mindset that is influenced by the RSS ideology.

Fakhar Imam regretted that the fascist Indian regime believes that only Hindus have the right to live inIndia.

The world community and international human rights organizations have also condemned India's grave human rights violations in IIOJ&K, he mentioned.