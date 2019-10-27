UrduPoint.com
Minister Urges World To Take Notice Of State Terrorism In Held Kashmir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:50 PM

Minister urges world to take notice of state terrorism in held Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi Sunday said that international community should realise the state terrorism and sheer human rights violations in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

In his statement issued here in connection with Kashmir Black day observance against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, he said that all political parties should come forward to help resolve the Kashmir issue unconditionally.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's clear stance on Kashmir issue was praiseworthy. He expressed the resolve that Pakistan would not back out from moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

He said that the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri mothers and sisters would be remembered forever and they would soon achieve their ultimate right to self-determination.

