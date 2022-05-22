UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges World To Take Notice Of Yasin Malik's Dubious Judicial Trial

Published May 22, 2022

Minister urges world to take notice of Yasin Malik's dubious judicial trial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada has urged the world to take notice of the one-sided and dubious judicial trial of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik and his possible murder through the ongoing sham proceedings.

Addressing a press conference along with Yasin Malik's wife Mashal Malik in Islamabad, he expressed the fear that Indian authorities are running a sham trail against Yasin Malik on farcical grounds to award death sentence or life imprisonment to him.

He said Pakistan will raise this issue at the Human Rights Council in Geneva and all other world fora.

Speaking on the occasion, Mashal Malik said Kashmir is a disputed territory as per UN resolutions and the world community has the jurisdiction to play its role to save the life of Yasin Malik. She said that t it is feared that India will execute Yasin Malik, adding that India has violated international law.

Yasin Malik's daughter Razia Sultana appealed to the world to save her father's life.

