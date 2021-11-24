Minister urges young scientists to meet emerging challenges of economic development

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam urged the young scientists, teachers and researchers to step forward and meet the emerging challenges of economic development and national progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam urged the young scientists, teachers and researchers to step forward and meet the emerging challenges of economic development and national progress.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the 4th International Conference on Applied Zoology (ICAZ-2021) inaugurated here on Wednesday.

The conference was organized by the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in collaboration with the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) and the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan (AZSP).

Highlighting the issues of agricultural research the Minister said, wheat production in Pakistan has stuck for the last 12 years and in livestock, production per animal is lowest in the world.

"The gene technology, breeding, feeding and health care of the animals is the essence to increase the production. However, we need to execute the best practices of the developed economies and invest in human resource development", he added.

The Minister said that we need to have world-class universities and islands of excellence to compete the world and progress.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, in his welcome address said, the two-day conference has brought together the leading academicians, scientists, researchers, medical practitioners and various industry professionals from all around the world.

"I see this conference as a great opportunity for leading researchers to share their innovative ideas, experiences, and cutting edge research in Applied Zoological Sciences. This effort will undoubtedly provide a great platform to show the importance of Animal Sciences focusing on diversity and biology", said the Vice Chancellor.

He also lauded the efforts of the patrons, principal organizers, organizing secretaries and conveners for organizing the successful event.

The scientific program of the ICAZ 2021 was designed to discuss the major fields such as Biochemistry, Biodiversity, Bioinformatics, Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Biotechnology, Cancer Biology, Cell and Molecular Biology, Development Biology, Ecology, Entomology, Environmental Biology, Fisheries, Food and Nutrition, Fresh water and Marine Biology, Microbiology, Ornithology, Paleontology, Parasitology, Pest managements, Physiology, Poultry Science, Toxicology, Wildlife conservation, Zoo archaeology.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Baltistan, Skardu, also addressed the audience. A large number students, researchers and faculty members attended the conference.