ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday urged the youth to avoid confrontation and hate-based politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and adopt new technologies to make good decisions for achieving progress in life.

"There is a dire need to develop skills in the young generation, build their fresh minds and excel their expertise in various fields like information technology where the possibilities are limitless", he said while talking to the ptv news channel.

He said character building of youth was the way forward for the progress of the nation, adding, the students to stay away from hate-based politics, speak the truth and earn their living through honest means.

Replying to a question, he said we all should understand the difference between construction and destruction, simultaneously the difference between protest and terrorism, adding, the May 9 incidents were a well-planned propaganda to create rifts between the young generation and the national institutions, adding, Niazi only sowed the seeds of hatred in the minds of the young generation by telling them lies.

To another question, he replied that promoting skills, technical and vocational education for youth is a top priority for the current government.