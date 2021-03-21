Minister urges youth to help country stand tall in world

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies, Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro has urged the youth to renew their resolve to help the country stand in the comity of nations.

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistan Day marks the momentous occasion when Muslims of India resolved to struggle for an independent homeland. "Our elders visualised and articulated the true picture of freedom and liberty," he said and added that the country was achieved after tremendous struggle and sacrifices under unprecedented freedom movement, led by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Now it is our duty to work with dedication, he said adding that we would not spare any effort for the solidarity and progress of the country.

He said that message of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal must be spread among the people in order to make prosperity in every field of life. The minister said that the youth is the major portion of population of the county and the incumbent government realises the importance of strengthening this segment of society. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took a number of initiatives for the welfare and development of youth. He hoped that our youth would take full advantage of these initiatives and play their positive role for development of the country.