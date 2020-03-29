UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Urges Youth To Play Role For Awareness On Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 12:50 PM

Minister urges youth to play role for awareness on Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood Sunday called upon youth to play their active role in raising awareness among masses about coronavirus and wooing them to adopt the precautionary measures through social media platforms.

Talking to a private news channel, he appealed before the nation specially youth to impose self discipline and should not indulge in panic situation, as with collective efforts, they would overcome the threats of Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

The Minister said that youth have a great national responsibility to play their part and create awareness amongst their relatives, neighbors in order to provide best possible help to wipe out COVID 19.

"The only way to survive is to observe preventive measures", he added.

He appreciated government's efforts to increase testing capacity enable to facilitate everyone who has symptoms of the coronavirus.

The government has ensured that every Coronavirus patient should go into quarantined and treated well, he said, adding, the incumbent government is taking corrective measures to deal with any situation.

Higher Education Commission is in contact with the major universities of the country for conducting a conducive research in wake of Coronavirus outbreak, he said.

Coronavirus has emerged as an unprecedented global issue. We are hopeful that we would be able to find out some cure for this pandemic, he added.

The minister said the educational institutions has to play great role during crucial time.

We should keep in mind that this is not a fatal disease and we can recover but precaution is better than cure. It is high time for the students to spread awareness and educate the people to stay safe, he advised.

Our religion teaches us to take all precautionary measures in wake of any pandemic. It is our social responsibility to stay safe and keep other safe too, he stressed.

Related Topics

Education Social Media Cure Sunday All Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cambodia reports one new coronavirus case, tighten ..

22 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms recovery of three COVID-19 patient ..

52 minutes ago

Thailand reports 143 new coronavirus cases, one de ..

52 minutes ago

UN donates quarter of a million face masks to NYC ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Compassion should underpin efforts to f ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 29, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.