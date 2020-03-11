Minister urges youth to study history of Pakistan movement

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Wednesday urged the youth of the country to study history of Pakistan movement and play their role in national progress and prosperity.

He was addressing a seminar titled "Two-Nation Theory and rising Hindutva in India" organised by department of Pakistan Studies Lahore College for Women University.

The purpose of the seminar was to highlight the importance of Two-Nation Theory and to expose the growing Hindutva thinking in India.

The minister said, ''We want peace, Modi should not consider it our weakness." He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of Pakistan and Muslims on every platform.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam, Allama Iqbal and other Muslim leaders of the subcontinent had initiated their struggle after realizing that Hindus and Muslims were two separate nations with distinct civilizations, ways of living, traditions and customs.