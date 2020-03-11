UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Urges Youth To Study History Of Pakistan Movement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Minister urges youth to study history of Pakistan movement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Wednesday urged the youth of the country to study history of Pakistan movement and play their role in national progress and prosperity.

He was addressing a seminar titled "Two-Nation Theory and rising Hindutva in India" organised by department of Pakistan Studies Lahore College for Women University.

The purpose of the seminar was to highlight the importance of Two-Nation Theory and to expose the growing Hindutva thinking in India.

The minister said, ''We want peace, Modi should not consider it our weakness." He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of Pakistan and Muslims on every platform.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam, Allama Iqbal and other Muslim leaders of the subcontinent had initiated their struggle after realizing that Hindus and Muslims were two separate nations with distinct civilizations, ways of living, traditions and customs.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Progress Muslim LCWU

Recent Stories

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

16 minutes ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

16 minutes ago

UN Torture Prevention Body Says Suspends Visit to ..

25 minutes ago

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Start ..

28 minutes ago

Large Gatherings Prohibited in Seattle Area Due to ..

28 minutes ago

PML-N leadership champion of corruption: Usman Dar ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.