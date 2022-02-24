UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges Youth To Work For Development, Prosperity Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Minister urges youth to work for development, prosperity of country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash Thursday urged youngsters to change their mindset and work for development and progress of the country.

Addressing a function in a private school, he said that dedication of youth would help further increasing stature of the country among comity of nations and led it on a way of prosperity.

He said that students and younger generation should prepare themselves for competing in the existing world that has plentiful opportunities of growth and prosperity.

Provincial Minister said that education paves the way for developing mental abilities of a human being besides imbibing discipline, sense of responsibility and leadership skills in their character.

He said that youth should also participate in sports and other extracurricular activities as education and sports can nurture patience and forbearance in youngsters through sportsmanship.

