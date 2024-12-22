Minister, US Envoy Attend Christmas Celebrations
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora attended the annual Christmas celebration organized by the Ibadat Trust at ST Thomas Center, Raiwind, here on Sunday.
During the event, Moderator/President of the Church of Pakistan and Bishop of Raiwind, Dr. Azad Marshal, led a special prayer for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. The event was also attended by Kristin Hawkins from the US Consulate, Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Sonia Ashar, Colonel McDonald from the Salvation Army Church, Reverend Nolakha from the Presbyterian Church, Dr. Majid Abel, and various other prominent figures from the Christian community.
In his address, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora said, "Christmas is a celebration of love, peace, and brotherhood, highlighting the importance of social harmony and the role of minority communities. Pakistan is a religiously diverse country, where every community has the right to live according to its own faith and traditions. I assure you that the Punjab government will remain actively engaged in protecting the rights and welfare of minority communities.
"
Parliamentary Secretary Sonia Ashar, in her speech, emphasized, "We must respect each other's religious beliefs and traditions to build a society based on love, peace, and equality. The Punjab government is constantly working to protect minority rights, and we firmly believe that every citizen should have equal rights."
Dr. Azad Marshal, in his address, said Christmas teaches us the importance of love and charity towards one another. It is our collective responsibility to contribute to the development of our country and work towards building a strong and peaceful Pakistan, free from sectarianism.
Colonel McDonald of the Salvation Army Church, Reverend Nolakha from the Presbyterian Church, Dr. Majid Abel, and several other Christian leaders expressed their thoughts and extended a message of religious harmony and solidarity with the Christian community. At the conclusion of the event, the provincial Minister, along with US Consul General Kristin Hawkins and others cut a Christmas cake to celebrate the occasion.
