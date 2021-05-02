UrduPoint.com
Minister Visit House Of A Child Suffering From Viral Autism

Minister visit house of a child suffering from viral autism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Minister for Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan Sunday visited the house of Abbas, a child suffering from viral autism when his video went viral on social media.

The Minister for Social Welfare met the child's parents and announced free medical treatment for the child by the government. Social Welfare Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan has also assured the child's father of a job.

According to medical experts, children with autism are very intelligent, Dr. Hisham said. The country's first school for autism children is being set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Hisham informed the media during talks.

He said that work on the school is in full swing and the school will be reopened this year. Autism school, he said, would provide the best education and training for children suffering from the disease.

The Department of Social Welfare is also working hard to provide an online forum for children suffering from various diseases, Dr Hisham said. He said, helpless patients will be treated for free by posting their videos on the forum.

