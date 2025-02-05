Minister Visited Ongoing Development Projects In His Constituency
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Wednesday visited the ongoing development projects in his constituency and reviewed the progress of the projects.
On this occasion, he issued necessary instructions to the team members and stressed completing the development works within the stipulated time.
During the visit, the Federal Minister expressed satisfaction over the ongoing projects for improving public facilities and said that the government is taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people. He said that quality and transparency should be ensured in the development projects so that the people get lasting benefits.
The dignitaries and the people of the area appreciated the efforts of the Federal Minister and expressed hope for the timely completion of the development projects.
