Open Menu

Minister Visited Ongoing Development Projects In His Constituency

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Minister visited ongoing development projects in his constituency

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Wednesday visited the ongoing development projects in his constituency and reviewed the progress of the projects.

On this occasion, he issued necessary instructions to the team members and stressed completing the development works within the stipulated time.

During the visit, the Federal Minister expressed satisfaction over the ongoing projects for improving public facilities and said that the government is taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people. He said that quality and transparency should be ensured in the development projects so that the people get lasting benefits.

The dignitaries and the people of the area appreciated the efforts of the Federal Minister and expressed hope for the timely completion of the development projects.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..

2 hours ago
 EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fin ..

EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

3 hours ago
 UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

3 hours ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

4 hours ago
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

4 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

5 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

5 hours ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan