Minister Visits 2nd Alhamra National Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:53 PM

Minister visits 2nd Alhamra National Exhibition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The second annual 'Alhamra National Exhibition, organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), continued at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall, on Monday.

Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal visited the exhibition along with Secretary Information Raja Jahangir and Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan.

He congratulated all participants and also appreciated the efforts of LAC for organising such events for the public, especially for the youth.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said: "I am thrilled to witness diverse vision of artists regarding perception of society, culture, politics, social issues, art-making and various other genres of arts in their artworks.

" More than 250 artworks from 145 artists from different regions of Pakistan have been displayed at the exhibition. The show presents a great combination of veteran and senior artists like Saeed Akhtar, RM Naeem, Mian Ejazul Hassan, along with emerging artists.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that the aim of the exhibition was to nurture the new generation's creative abilities.

He thanked all participating artists for their valuable time and efforts.

The exhibition would continue till Dec 8.

