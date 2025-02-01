Open Menu

Minister Visits Agriculture Extension Office Amankot

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Livestock, Fazal Hakeem Khan on Saturday visited Agriculture Extension Office Amankaot and inaugurates scheme of growing fruit producing plants in homes.

District Director Agriculture Lower Swat, Dr. Jan Muhammad and concerned officials of agriculture department were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, minister was informed that climate resilient plants were being distributed in three tehsils of Lower Swat.

He was told that it would help reducing effects of climate change besides improving financial conditions of farmers.

The minister said that provincial government is making incessant efforts for promotion of agriculture sector adding that our aim to revolutionize agriculture sector aiming development of the country.

He also inaugurated tree plantation campaign by plating sapling in agriculture office Amankot.

