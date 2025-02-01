Minister Visits Agriculture Extension Office Amankot
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Livestock, Fazal Hakeem Khan on Saturday visited Agriculture Extension Office Amankaot and inaugurates scheme of growing fruit producing plants in homes.
District Director Agriculture Lower Swat, Dr. Jan Muhammad and concerned officials of agriculture department were present on the occasion.
On the occasion, minister was informed that climate resilient plants were being distributed in three tehsils of Lower Swat.
He was told that it would help reducing effects of climate change besides improving financial conditions of farmers.
The minister said that provincial government is making incessant efforts for promotion of agriculture sector adding that our aim to revolutionize agriculture sector aiming development of the country.
He also inaugurated tree plantation campaign by plating sapling in agriculture office Amankot.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister visits Agriculture Extension Office Amankot2 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan condemns terrorist attack in Kalat, hails security forces’ operation to kill terror ..2 minutes ago
-
IG reviews facilities for police in Kacha area2 minutes ago
-
Cloudy forecast for Lahore2 minutes ago
-
419 gangs involved in heinous crimes eradicated in January2 minutes ago
-
Major reforms planned in NADRA, passport offices, FIA: Interior minister12 minutes ago
-
CM meets defence attachés of 16 countries at Lahore Fort12 minutes ago
-
KUST honors Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naseeruddin for transformative leadership22 minutes ago
-
Shahid Afridi Foundation brings free medical care to rural Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi opposes proposed tax on landowners32 minutes ago
-
NAB DG pledges swift action, transparency in first public hearing32 minutes ago
-
Planet Youth Festival held42 minutes ago