UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Allied Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 10:59 PM

Minister visits Allied Hospital

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Monday visited Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Monday visited Allied Hospital.

Parliamentarians Latif Nazar, Mian Waris Aziz, Khayal Ahmad Kastro, AC City Zoha Shakir, Medical Superintendent Dr. Khurram Altaf accompanied him.

The Minister inspected emergency ward and interacted with the attendants of patient.

The Minister checked the record of the emergency medical treatment and the attendance of the staff.

He directed the doctors and para-medical staff for immediate check-up of the patients in emergency.

He also went to other wards and said that no delay should be reported in provision of medical services.

He took a detail round of the different sections of the Allied Hospital and inspected the process of medical treatment.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction over the administrative discipline and medical performance of the Hospital.

Recent Stories

Police seize 3.5 kg charas, 150 liter liquor in Fa ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-corruption walk organized in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Accountability becomes important state organ: Pres ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Zelenskyy Shake Hands at 1st Face-to-Face M ..

2 minutes ago

US Investigates Venezuela Providing Passports to H ..

8 minutes ago

Chilean Finance Minister Says Economic Policies Cr ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.