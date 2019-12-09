Minister visits Allied Hospital

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Monday visited Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Monday visited Allied Hospital.

Parliamentarians Latif Nazar, Mian Waris Aziz, Khayal Ahmad Kastro, AC City Zoha Shakir, Medical Superintendent Dr. Khurram Altaf accompanied him.

The Minister inspected emergency ward and interacted with the attendants of patient.

The Minister checked the record of the emergency medical treatment and the attendance of the staff.

He directed the doctors and para-medical staff for immediate check-up of the patients in emergency.

He also went to other wards and said that no delay should be reported in provision of medical services.

He took a detail round of the different sections of the Allied Hospital and inspected the process of medical treatment.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction over the administrative discipline and medical performance of the Hospital.