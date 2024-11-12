Minister visits BHU Ghalla Dher Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food Zahir Shah Toru on Tuesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Ghalla Dher, Mardan and reviewed medical facilities being provided to local residents.

Senior officials from Health Department and senior party leaders of the area were also present on the occasion.

The minister also checked availability of free medicines and cleanliness of the premises. He directed BHU administration to ensure availability of medicines and to maintain quality of healthcare services.

He emphasized improving cleanliness standards to create a healthy and hygienic environment for patients.

