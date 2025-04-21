Minister Visits BISP Office, Orders Respectful, Efficient Service For Women
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM
Sahiwal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmad Shah paid a visit to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) office in Sahiwal on Monday.
During the visit, he issued firm directives to the staff to ensure that poor and deserving women are not made to stand in long queues to receive financial assistance.
Talking to media representatives, the minister emphasized that the BISP continues to operate successfully across the country, playing a crucial role in supporting underprivileged women and enabling them to sustain their households. He expressed strong concern over reports of illegal deductions from the financial aid provided to women and instructed authorities to take immediate legal action against those involved. “Cases must be registered without delay, and offenders should be arrested,” he asserted.
Federal Minister Syed Imran Ahmad Shah further announced that moving forward, BISP payments will be disbursed through banking channels to ensure transparency and convenience.
He also warned that any personnel at banks or partner facilities found harassing or extorting money from recipients will face strict disciplinary and legal action.
Highlighting the government’s commitment to social welfare, the minister revealed that an additional 100,000 impoverished women in Sahiwal District will be enrolled in the BISP. He also assured that the shortage of staff at the local BISP office will be promptly addressed to enhance service delivery.
Syed Imran Ahmad Shah stressed the importance of treating all women beneficiaries with dignity and respect. He directed the authorities concerned to facilitate payments through credit cards or similar modern channels to eliminate middlemen and ensure direct, secure transactions.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive starts in Multan6 minutes ago
-
Minister visits BISP office, orders respectful, efficient service for women6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews polio eradication efforts, calls for stronger micro-level planning6 minutes ago
-
CM launches SMART environment protection force6 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over death of 5 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia6 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha participates in Punjab Innovation & Technology Expo6 minutes ago
-
Over 10 Khawarij terrorists neutralized in Mianwali: Interior Minister praises Punjab Police, CTD6 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed at Murray College6 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation visits crime scene of murder of seven-year-old girl in Mandra, vows to provide jus ..6 minutes ago
-
16th batch of youth internship program launched by Gujrat police6 minutes ago
-
M-6, M-9 Motorways projects in Sindh to begin this year: Aleem Khan16 minutes ago
-
10-day training course on developing climate-smart agriculture kicks off on Monday16 minutes ago