Minister Visits BISP Office, Orders Respectful, Efficient Service For Women

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Minister visits BISP office, orders respectful, efficient service for women

Sahiwal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmad Shah paid a visit to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) office in Sahiwal on Monday.

During the visit, he issued firm directives to the staff to ensure that poor and deserving women are not made to stand in long queues to receive financial assistance.

Talking to media representatives, the minister emphasized that the BISP continues to operate successfully across the country, playing a crucial role in supporting underprivileged women and enabling them to sustain their households. He expressed strong concern over reports of illegal deductions from the financial aid provided to women and instructed authorities to take immediate legal action against those involved. “Cases must be registered without delay, and offenders should be arrested,” he asserted.

Federal Minister Syed Imran Ahmad Shah further announced that moving forward, BISP payments will be disbursed through banking channels to ensure transparency and convenience.

He also warned that any personnel at banks or partner facilities found harassing or extorting money from recipients will face strict disciplinary and legal action.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to social welfare, the minister revealed that an additional 100,000 impoverished women in Sahiwal District will be enrolled in the BISP. He also assured that the shortage of staff at the local BISP office will be promptly addressed to enhance service delivery.

Syed Imran Ahmad Shah stressed the importance of treating all women beneficiaries with dignity and respect. He directed the authorities concerned to facilitate payments through credit cards or similar modern channels to eliminate middlemen and ensure direct, secure transactions.

