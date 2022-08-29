Minister visits breach site in Paran doro area of Jhudo

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Monday reached Badin district and inspected the breach site in Paran doro at Jhudo

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Monday reached Badin district and inspected the breach site in Paran doro at Jhudo.

He also reviewed ongoing activities carried out for the restoration.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for sports Arbab Lutufullah , District president PPP Badin Haji Ramzan Chandio were also accompanying by him.

The minister was briefed by the relevant officers of the irrigation department about the breach and relief activities.

Jam Khan Shoro issued directives to the concerned officers to speed up the emergency activities and control the crack in the paran doro jhudo.

He said that officers and staff of the irrigation department have issued directives to remain alert with full preparation and to ensure the safety of the life and property as well.