Open Menu

Minister Visits Burewala To Oversee 'Clean Punjab' Initiative

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Minister visits Burewala to oversee 'Clean Punjab' initiative

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq visited Burewala to assess waste management operations and the ongoing "Clean Punjab" initiative.

During a high-level meeting attended by MPAs Saqib Khurshid, Irfan Daultana, Noshair Anjum Langrial and Yousaf Kaselia, as well as local officials, the minister emphasized making both urban and rural areas waste-free.

The minister instructed contractors to prioritize sweeping after waste collection on main roads and launched a directive for activating district commissioners' logins to streamline waste management operations. He announced that the Mega Zero Waste Campaign was actively addressing cleanliness, with schools, colleges, and mosques playing key roles in raising awareness.

The provincial minister reiterated that no garbage heaps should be visible in any area, and contractors must clear waste reported via the online app within two hours.

The helpline 1139 was operational for residents to register complaints from urban and rural areas alike.

Deputy Commissioners (DC) Imrana Touqeer informed the minister that 6,000 tons of waste had been removed in Burewala and 2,000 tons in Mailsi. She assured that the district administration was closely monitoring the campaign for its success.

The minister also encouraged local MPAs to take ownership of the initiative, suggesting the revival of village committees to involve communities. He urged clerics to educate the public on cleanliness during Friday sermons and highlighted the importance of providing visible relief to citizens through efficient waste management.

Former MNA Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed, alongside other officials, were also present at the meeting to support the initiative.

Related Topics

Punjab Mailsi Burewala From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious inve ..

UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership

12 minutes ago
 Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Program ..

Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE

27 minutes ago
 Economic Content Creators Programme explores engag ..

Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..

1 hour ago
 179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Kore ..

179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan

1 hour ago
 Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing ..

Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..

2 hours ago
 Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

4 hours ago
 Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2 ..

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan