Minister Visits Burewala To Oversee 'Clean Punjab' Initiative
Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq visited Burewala to assess waste management operations and the ongoing "Clean Punjab" initiative.
During a high-level meeting attended by MPAs Saqib Khurshid, Irfan Daultana, Noshair Anjum Langrial and Yousaf Kaselia, as well as local officials, the minister emphasized making both urban and rural areas waste-free.
The minister instructed contractors to prioritize sweeping after waste collection on main roads and launched a directive for activating district commissioners' logins to streamline waste management operations. He announced that the Mega Zero Waste Campaign was actively addressing cleanliness, with schools, colleges, and mosques playing key roles in raising awareness.
The provincial minister reiterated that no garbage heaps should be visible in any area, and contractors must clear waste reported via the online app within two hours.
The helpline 1139 was operational for residents to register complaints from urban and rural areas alike.
Deputy Commissioners (DC) Imrana Touqeer informed the minister that 6,000 tons of waste had been removed in Burewala and 2,000 tons in Mailsi. She assured that the district administration was closely monitoring the campaign for its success.
The minister also encouraged local MPAs to take ownership of the initiative, suggesting the revival of village committees to involve communities. He urged clerics to educate the public on cleanliness during Friday sermons and highlighted the importance of providing visible relief to citizens through efficient waste management.
Former MNA Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed, alongside other officials, were also present at the meeting to support the initiative.
