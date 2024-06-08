Minister Visits Cattle Market, Reviews Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Zeeshan Rafique inspected a sacrificial animal sale point established by the district administration in the Sagiyan cattle market here on Saturday.
Accompanied by Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, MCL Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari, and Assistant Commissioner City Rai Babar, the minister reviewed the ongoing arrangements and facilities provided at the market.
During the visit, the DC briefed the minister on the arrangements made at the sale point. Expressing satisfaction with the efforts of the MCL, the minister directed the deputy commissioner to take action against illegal markets reportedly operating in certain locations. He emphasized the need to enforce the Punjab government's ban on the sale of animals on roads and streets diligently.
Addressing citizen and trader concerns at the sacrificial animal sale point, the minister issued on-the-spot instructions to officials concerned for prompt resolution. He reaffirmed his commitment to providing all necessary facilities to animal traders and citizens at official sale points, including proper lighting at night and effective security arrangements.
He stressed the importance of good conduct by municipal staff at the sale points, emphasizing the religious significance of buying and selling sacrificial animals. He emphasized that staff should ensure the provision of all possible facilities to citizens with religious fervor. Additionally, he instructed for immediate action on any complaints raised by traders or buyers, ensuring a seamless and efficient operation during Eid.
