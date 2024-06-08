Open Menu

Minister Visits Cattle Market, Reviews Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Minister visits cattle market, reviews arrangements

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Zeeshan Rafique inspected a sacrificial animal sale point established by the district administration in the Sagiyan cattle market here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Zeeshan Rafique inspected a sacrificial animal sale point established by the district administration in the Sagiyan cattle market here on Saturday.

Accompanied by Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, MCL Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari, and Assistant Commissioner City Rai Babar, the minister reviewed the ongoing arrangements and facilities provided at the market.

During the visit, the DC briefed the minister on the arrangements made at the sale point. Expressing satisfaction with the efforts of the MCL, the minister directed the deputy commissioner to take action against illegal markets reportedly operating in certain locations. He emphasized the need to enforce the Punjab government's ban on the sale of animals on roads and streets diligently.

Addressing citizen and trader concerns at the sacrificial animal sale point, the minister issued on-the-spot instructions to officials concerned for prompt resolution. He reaffirmed his commitment to providing all necessary facilities to animal traders and citizens at official sale points, including proper lighting at night and effective security arrangements.

He stressed the importance of good conduct by municipal staff at the sale points, emphasizing the religious significance of buying and selling sacrificial animals. He emphasized that staff should ensure the provision of all possible facilities to citizens with religious fervor. Additionally, he instructed for immediate action on any complaints raised by traders or buyers, ensuring a seamless and efficient operation during Eid.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Sale Market All Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves Punjab’s first-ever livesto ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine targets airfield in south Russia with dron ..

Ukraine targets airfield in south Russia with drones

1 minute ago
 PTDC two-day int’l symposium to explore economic ..

PTDC two-day int’l symposium to explore economic prospects

14 minutes ago
 CCP signs first international MoU with Chinese mar ..

CCP signs first international MoU with Chinese market regulator

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; c ..

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here

59 minutes ago
 Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stresse ..

Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed

1 hour ago
Chairperson BISP conducts surprise visit of paymen ..

Chairperson BISP conducts surprise visit of payment campsite to check facilities

14 minutes ago
 KP, Sindh victorious in PBCC Blind Cricket T-20 Le ..

KP, Sindh victorious in PBCC Blind Cricket T-20 League matches

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets ..

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief

5 hours ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zo ..

Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..

5 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in N ..

Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case

5 hours ago
 Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan