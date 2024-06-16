Minister Visits Cattle Markets In Tehsil Haripur
Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Municipalities, Elections and Rural Affairs Arshad Ayub Khan here on Sunday visited cattle markets of Haripur district regarding the implementation of SOPs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
He reviewed the provision of clean drinking water for the public, water reservoirs for cattle, shelters and the cleanliness of cattle markets and directed for provision of cold drinking water and a place to sit.
He said that the provincial government was trying to make a uniform SOPs for the cattle markets of the province and the Local Government Department will be obliged to implement it.
Show-cause notices should be issued to its violators, he said. He said that the entry fee in cattle markets and the fee for selling cattle should be displayed in prominent places. He also gave instructions for cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
The minister said that biodegradable bags should be distributed immediately so that the sacrificial materials can be collected and dumped in time.
