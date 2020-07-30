UrduPoint.com
Minister Visits Cattle Markets, Inspects Vaccination, Other Facilities

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 07:07 PM

Minister visits cattle markets, inspects vaccination, other facilities

Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk Thursday visited various cattle markets including the one at Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk Thursday visited various cattle markets including the one at Tandlianwala.

He checked availability of vaccination, veterinary treatment and other facilities at the department's veterinary stall.

Director General Extension Dr Mansoor, Director Dr Mahmood Akhtar, Additional Director Dr Haider Ali Khan, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Mudassar Zaidi, Assistant Director Dr Abdul Majid, In-charge Civil Veterinary Hospital Dr Muhammad Usman and other officers of Livestock were also present.

The provincial minister also distributed Congo virus awareness and safety kits among the livestock farmers and butchers.

He said that while slaughtering the sacrificial animals, the butchers should take special care of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) because there was a risk of Congo fever from the tick-borne animals, which must be prevented.

The livestock minister said that cattle market hours have also been extended to facilitate traders and buyers. However, no compromise would be made in implementation of the anti-corona SOPs and the district administration and police had also been mobilised in that regard.

He also paid a detailed visit to the cattle market and inquired from traders and buyers about the prices of animals as compared to previous years. He also distributed face-masks among people present in the cattle market. He expressed satisfaction over the overall arrangements in cattle markets.

The Livestock director apprised the minister about the staff and other departmental personnel assigned to treat the animals at the cattle markets and to spray the sacrificial animals at the veterinary check-posts.

