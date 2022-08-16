Minister visits Children Complex

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar on Tuesday visited Model Children Home, Social Welfare Complex.

He cut a cake with children and said that the government was taking special measures for the welfare and education of children living in the complex.

Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, In charge Lubna Ashfaq and a largenumber of children were also present.