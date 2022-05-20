Minister visits cholera affected area

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, on Friday, visited the Cholera-hit area of Pir Koh, Dera Bugti.

He was accompanied by World Health Organization's Country team leader, secretary health, secretary PHE, Commissioner Sibi division and DG PDMA.

The minister who happens to belong to the Dera Bugti district was briefed about the health care and other facilities being provided to the people of Dera Bugti, and particularly to the locals of Pir Koh.

The WHO country team leader on the occasion donated one ambulance and necessary medicines for the pandemic-hit area people.

Shazain directed the authorities concerned to leave no stone unturned in providing the best health facilities to the people of Dera Bugti.

"All-out efforts be put in place to cope with the situation arose after the outbreak of the cholera," he stressed.

Earlier, he also visited the hospitals and basic health units where he also spoke to patients and inquired after their health.