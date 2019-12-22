UrduPoint.com
Minister Visits Christmas Bazaar

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 09:50 PM

Minister visits Christmas bazaar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry on Sunday said the provincial Food Department was providing flour and daily use items to the christian community at affordable prices.

He stated this during his visit to a Christmas Bazaar for facilitation of the Christian community in Bahawalpur, according to handout issued here.

The minister said the Punjab government was providing subsidy on various goods in the Charismas bazaars.

