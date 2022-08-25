UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits City Areas To Review Rain Water Drainage Process

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Minister visits city areas to review rain water drainage process

Sindh Information Minister and Focal Person for Rain Emergency Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday reached Hyderabad city and inspected post rain situation in different areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister and Focal Person for Rain Emergency Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday reached Hyderabad city and inspected post rain situation in different areas.

Sharjeel Memon visited Fateh Chowk, Badin Stop, Tulsidas Pumping Station, Railway Station Road, Fakir Ka Pir, Pretabad, Effendi Town areas.

The provincial minister also visited Tando Thorho, Phuleli, Jail Road, Citizen Colony, Gulistan Sajjad, Mumtaz Shoro Goth, Qadir Nagar pumping station and reviewed the drainage works.

He also reviewed the strengthening of the river embankments and inspected water flow in River Indus.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also briefed the provincial minister about the relief operations.

Sharjeel Memon also met the citizens and said that ensuring drainage from the city was the first priority of the government.

Besides drainage work, the minister said that Sindh Solid Waste Management has also started working with heavy machinery to dispose off heaps of garbage.

"Sindh government is well aware of the problems of the people and all the resources are being utilized for the relief operations," Sharjeel informed.

