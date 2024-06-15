Minister visits control rooms for cleanliness on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Zeeshan Rafique visited the control rooms of the Local Government Department and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) established for Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness here on Saturday.

LG&CD Secretary Rizwan Nazir and CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din briefed the minister on the cleanliness plan.

Minister Zeeshan Rafique emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had mandated zero waste during Eid days. "Steps are being taken with the vision of the chief minister for a clean Punjab," he stated. The Local Government Department will distribute 3.2 million eco-friendly bags for collecting animal offals, with teams continuously working in the field to dispose of the remains.

The minister noted that the entire province, including Lahore, was being monitored from the control rooms and appealed to citizens to cooperate with municipal staff.

He directed all municipal chief officers to display sanitation plan banners prominently and share pictorial evidence of their implementation.

Focal persons have been appointed in each district to send monitoring reports to the provincial control room. Rafique stressed the importance of resolving complaints received via phone and social media promptly. He acknowledged the challenge of lifting 60,000 tons of offal in Lahore, where an estimated 1.4 million animals will be sacrificed.

Expressing satisfaction with the Eid plans of both the Local Government board and LWMC, Rafique underscored the importance of safe waste dumping, especially plastics.