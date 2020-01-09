Minister visits Data Darbar Shelter Home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart visited the Data Darbar Shelter Home on Wednesday evening and inquired about the problems of the residents there.

He inspected different areas of the shelter home and also checked the quality of food provided to the passengers.

Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that the concept of shelters was taken from the state of Madina and this was an important part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

He said that those who had come from far-flung areas were being provided quality accommodation and food, for which philanthropists were supporting the government.

He said that after this success, shelters would be constructed in other cities of the province.

Responding to journalists' questions, the Law Minister said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar had given confidence to the Punjab Police which were working independently.

"The law and order situation is under control, but it is usual fact that the crime graph keeps going up and down," he said and added robbery cases were being traced in a day.