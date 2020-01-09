UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Data Darbar Shelter Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Minister visits Data Darbar Shelter Home

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart visited the Data Darbar Shelter Home on Wednesday evening and inquired about the problems of the residents there.

He inspected different areas of the shelter home and also checked the quality of food provided to the passengers.

Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that the concept of shelters was taken from the state of Madina and this was an important part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

He said that those who had come from far-flung areas were being provided quality accommodation and food, for which philanthropists were supporting the government.

He said that after this success, shelters would be constructed in other cities of the province.

Responding to journalists' questions, the Law Minister said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar had given confidence to the Punjab Police which were working independently.

"The law and order situation is under control, but it is usual fact that the crime graph keeps going up and down," he said and added robbery cases were being traced in a day.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Law And Order Law Minister Robbery Media From Government Data Darbar

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

37 minutes ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

37 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

37 minutes ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

37 minutes ago

Senate body asks for regularization of WWB employe ..

42 minutes ago

Six street criminals arrested in Karachi

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.