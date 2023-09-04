Minister visits Data Darbar to finalise Urs arrangements

Caretaker Punjab Auqaf Minister Barrister Syed Azfar Ali on Monday visited Data Darbar to finalise the arrangements pertaining to annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Auqaf Minister Barrister Syed Azfar Ali on Monday visited Data Darbar to finalise the arrangements pertaining to annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A).

According to official sources here, the minister gave special directions to CCPO and DIG Operations for ensuring foolproof security during the Urs.

He also reviewed arrangements regarding security, cleanliness and Mehfil-e-Samaa.

Syed Azfar Ali said that caretaker Punjab Chief Minister was himself monitoring arrangements related to the annual Urs.

He further said that instructions had been issued to all administrative departments for providing best facilities to the devotees.

Sanctity of 'Azan' and 'Jamatain' would be ensured, he added.

The minister said that surroundings of Data Darbar would be decorated with colourful lights.

He said that Punjab food Authority should ensure best arrangements related to 'Langar' and 'Sabeel' of milk and water.

He said that special teams of Rescue, Polio, Dengue and Health would remain deputed during three days of the Urs.