Minister Visits DG Agri Engineering Office

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Muhmmad Sajjad on Tuesday visited office of Director General (DG) Agriculture Engineering Tarnab and inspected machinery workshop.

He also visited sections of the office and directed to utilize machinery for facilitation of farmers enabling them to increase production.

He was also briefed about ongoing projects being underway under agriculture department.

The minister was told that agriculture engineering department is working on various projects including installation of solar pumps, levelling of uncultivated land, provision of agriculture machinery and implementation of public sector developmental program.

Minister was informed that efforts of agriculture engineering department aims facilitation of farmers and use of uncultivable land to increase production and achieve food self-sufficiency.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture

