Minister visits DG Khan, reviews situation in flood-hit areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday visited Dera Ghazi Khan and reviewed relief activities and flood situation during a meeting held at the Commissioner Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday visited Dera Ghazi Khan and reviewed relief activities and flood situation during a meeting held at the Commissioner Office.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Punjab government had declared Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur as a disaster affected districts due to floods.

He said that water tax (Abiana) and Malia of the victims had been waived off while the relief work was going on rapidly, adding that financial assistance would be provided to the flood affected families after the damage assessment.

On this occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Usman Anwar, while briefing the minister, said that 665,771 acres of crops were destroyed due to floods in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts. During the first spell, 11334 food hampers and 9896 tents were distributed in both the districts.

As many as 18126 large animals, 34731 small animals and 118208 poultry were vaccinated in first and second spells. In both districts, 104 fixed and 61 mobile teams of the Health department sprayed 2131 places with insecticide. About 17052 ORS packets were distributed while 12 cases of dog bites and two cases of snake bites were reported, he added.

The minister was told in the briefing that 611 villages, 46070 houses, 1697263 acres of area were affectedduring the two spells in both districts and 85 relief camps were established. Altogether 50467 people were rescued.

Former Health Advisor Punjab Muhammad Hanif Khan Patafi, MPA Ahmed Ali Darishak, Deputy Commissioner Anwar Baryar, Assistant Commissioner Shakib Sarwar and others were also present in the meeting.