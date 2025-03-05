Open Menu

Minister Visits DHQ Bannu, Inquires Health Of Injured In Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 09:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Engineering, Pakhtunyar Khan on Wednesday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bannu and inquired about health of those injured in the recent blast.

The provincial minister listened to the concerns of the injured and distributed gifts among them. Medical Director Dr Muhammad Iqbal provided a detailed briefing on the medical facilities being provided and health status of the injured.

He expressed solidarity with people of Bannu and said that provincial government stands with them in this difficult time.

He said that data of damages caused by the blast has collected and a relief package would be given to martyred and the injured.

He emphasized that restoring peace in Bannu requires joint efforts from both the government and the people. "True peace can only be achieved when citizens and institutions work together," he remarked.

The minister reassured the people of Bannu that provincial government would not abandon them in this crisis adding that government machinery would be mobilized to eliminate Khwarij.

