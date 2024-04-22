Minister visits DHQ Hospital Kohat on citizen complaint

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate made a surprise visit to the District Headquarter Hospital KDA Kohat on Sunday evening on the complaint of a resident of Bahadur Kot and discussed the issue with the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Hospital.

He directed the MS to take immediate action against the doctor who treated the patient in a private hospital instead of a Government Hospital.

It is to be mentioned here that a 7-year-old boy of Bahadur Kot village in the constituency of the minister had died as a result of aerial firing while his cousin was injured. The injured was brought to DHQ Hospital for treatment but the doctor on duty instead of treating him at the government hospital, referred him to a private hospital.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Aftab Afridi said that he will not allow anyone to do injustice with the people and such elements will be made a deterrent example for others. He said the government will ensure justice to the affected people. He asked the people to strictly refrain from aerial firing on the event as sometimes it proved fatal for others.

He further asked the citizens to submit their complaints in writing to the high-ups so that they have no excuse for their defense. Aftab Afridi assured that the KP government will give an ideal system of check and balance to the people and they will feel it themselves. He also warned the government functionaries to mend their ways otherwise be ready for strict action.

APP/vak