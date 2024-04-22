Minister Visits DHQ Hospital Kohat On Citizen Complaint
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate made a surprise visit to the District Headquarter Hospital KDA Kohat on Sunday evening on the complaint of a resident of Bahadur Kot and discussed the issue with the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Hospital.
He directed the MS to take immediate action against the doctor who treated the patient in a private hospital instead of a Government Hospital.
It is to be mentioned here that a 7-year-old boy of Bahadur Kot village in the constituency of the minister had died as a result of aerial firing while his cousin was injured. The injured was brought to DHQ Hospital for treatment but the doctor on duty instead of treating him at the government hospital, referred him to a private hospital.
Speaking to the media on this occasion, Aftab Afridi said that he will not allow anyone to do injustice with the people and such elements will be made a deterrent example for others. He said the government will ensure justice to the affected people. He asked the people to strictly refrain from aerial firing on the event as sometimes it proved fatal for others.
He further asked the citizens to submit their complaints in writing to the high-ups so that they have no excuse for their defense. Aftab Afridi assured that the KP government will give an ideal system of check and balance to the people and they will feel it themselves. He also warned the government functionaries to mend their ways otherwise be ready for strict action.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP moves SC on reserve seats oath taking issue2 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyr cop offered12 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister condemns firing on customs officials in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism24 minutes ago
-
Three judges of PHC take oath32 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide42 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 10 injured in Mansehra road accident42 minutes ago
-
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad46 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 190 emergencies last week1 hour ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur for arrest of POs1 hour ago
-
Engr Amir Maqam congratulates PML-N newly elected members on victory in by-election1 hour ago