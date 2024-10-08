Open Menu

Minister Visits DHQ Hospital To Review Health Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 07:54 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir on Tuesday visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to review treatment facilities.

Secretary Health Punjab, Nadia Saqib was also accompanied the minister. They visited and inspected various under-construction projects in the hospital.

The provincial health minister got briefing about treatment facilities in children ward and neonatal unit of the hospital.

He directed Medical Superintendent (MS) to improve duty roster of the doctors.

Khawaja Imran Nazir while talking media persons, said that he had visited Jhang on the special direction of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He said more steps would be taken to improve health facilities in the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Umair, Col (R), Ghazanfar Abbas Qureshi, former MPA, Aslam Bharwana were also present on the occasion.

APP/dba/378

