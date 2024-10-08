Minister Visits DHQ Hospital To Review Health Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 07:54 PM
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir on Tuesday visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to review treatment facilities
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir on Tuesday visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to review treatment facilities.
Secretary Health Punjab, Nadia Saqib was also accompanied the minister. They visited and inspected various under-construction projects in the hospital.
The provincial health minister got briefing about treatment facilities in children ward and neonatal unit of the hospital.
He directed Medical Superintendent (MS) to improve duty roster of the doctors.
Khawaja Imran Nazir while talking media persons, said that he had visited Jhang on the special direction of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He said more steps would be taken to improve health facilities in the district.
Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Umair, Col (R), Ghazanfar Abbas Qureshi, former MPA, Aslam Bharwana were also present on the occasion.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science
Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP
Walk marks National Disaster Awareness Day
Court postpones indictment of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Oct 21
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visits martyred army officer's reside ..
FDA takes action against three illegal housing colonies
Saudi Arabia pledges continued support for Pakistan in humanitarian efforts: Amb ..
Foreign investment indispensible for economic development: Punjab governor
PPP delegation calls on PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting9 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program9 minutes ago
-
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes9 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP9 minutes ago
-
Walk marks National Disaster Awareness Day3 minutes ago
-
Court postpones indictment of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Oct 213 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visits martyred army officer's residence3 minutes ago
-
FDA takes action against three illegal housing colonies3 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia pledges continued support for Pakistan in humanitarian efforts: Ambassador6 minutes ago
-
Foreign investment indispensible for economic development: Punjab governor6 minutes ago
-
PPP delegation calls on PM7 minutes ago