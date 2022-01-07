Minister visits Directorate of Women Empowerment merged districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare and Special Education, Anwar Zaib Khan Friday visited Directorate of Women Empowerment Merged Areas where he was briefed about ongoing projects of the department under Annual Development Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare and Special education, Anwar Zaib Khan Friday visited Directorate of Women Empowerment Merged Areas where he was briefed about ongoing projects of the department under Annual Development Program.

Director Women Empowerment, Hafeezullhah, Senior Planning Officer, Sher Afzal and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister directed timely completion of ongoing schemes following policy of merit and transparency.

He said that government was making incessant efforts to develop newly merged districts and resolve basic problems of people living in these areas.

He said that ongoing projects would change the destiny of tribal areas and bring people into mainstream of national development.

He said that all the pledges made with people would be fulfilled.