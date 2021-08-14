UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits District Jail

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq Saturday visited the District Jail and participated in a flag hoisting ceremony on the Independence Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq Saturday visited the District Jail and participated in a flag hoisting ceremony on the Independence Day.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani were also present.

After the ceremony, the minister inspected kitchen and various portions of the jail besides checking quality of food.

Later, the minister with the DC and the DPO planted saplings at a lawn of the jail.

Superintendent Jail Ishtiaq Gill and other officials were also present.

On this occasion, prayers were also offered for progress and prosperity ofthe country and the nation.

