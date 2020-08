Minister visits District Jail Sialkot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich on Wednesday paid a visit to District Jail Sialkot.

According to handout issued here, he reviewed the jail security, discipline and the steps taken by the jail administration for safeguarding the prisoners from coronavirus.

The Minister inspected all barracks, prisoner's kitchen, women ward, jail hospital, death sentence block and punishment block.

Zawar Hussain Warraich expressed satisfaction over all the arrangements regarding cleanliness and jail security.