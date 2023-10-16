Minister visits District Kohat Jail

Provincial caretaker Minister for Prisons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser on Monday visited District Jail Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Provincial caretaker Minister for Prisons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser on Monday visited District Jail Kohat.

According to Regional Information Directorate, Superintendent of Kohat Jail Abdul Bari welcomed the minister.

Later, Abdul Bari gave a detailed briefing about the history and problems of the Kohat Jail.

The Minister planted a sapling on the jail premises and visited the Tailoring and Art Center and appreciated the skill development program.

The minister inspected the women barracks and inquired about their problems and appreciated the steps taken to transform the jail into a rehabilitation center and for the welfare of the inmates.

APP/arq/vak