Minister visits District Prison, inspects facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah has visited the District Prison in Saidu Sharif, Swat, the other day, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

During the visit, the Jail Superintendent gave a detailed briefing to the caretaker minister on the facilities and other matters in the prison.

He visited different sections, met with the prisoners, went to the Juvenile Correction school, met the inmates, visited the technical training center, and inspected the wards and OPD in the prison hospital. He also visited the kitchen, checked the menu, and evaluated the quality of the food.

On the occasion of the visit, the prisoners highlighted their issues before the caretaker minister and informed him about the slow progress in court cases, on which the minister issued orders to the jail superintendent to hold a special Darbar in this regard.

On the occasion of the prison visit, the caretaker minister for C&W, Muhammad Ali Shah, said that the prisoners did not complain about the prison facilities, which is a good thing, while the problems related to the cases of the prisoners will be resolved.