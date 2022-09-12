Minister visits Electronic Media & Surveillance Centre in P&SHD

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Monday visited Electronic Media and Surveillance Centre, established at the department and reviewed reports being broadcast on the media channels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Monday visited Electronic Media and Surveillance Centre, established at the department and reviewed reports being broadcast on the media channels.

According to official sources here, the minister also reviewed the performance of monitoring and surveillance centre.

Health Information and Service Delivery Unit (HISDU) Director Muhammad Ahmer briefed the minister about the type of work, monitoring and surveillance.

The minister was informed that electronic monitoring of all district headquarters (DHQs) and tehsil headquarters (THQs) hospitals was being carried out.

Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik said that medicines being provided to patients and other medical facilities were being monitored on regular basis.

He said, "Once a complaint is reported, it is solved after contacting the relevant medical superintendent.

The minister also sought details of the medicines being provided in hospitals, rural health centres and basic health centres.