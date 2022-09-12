UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits Electronic Media & Surveillance Centre In P&SHD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Minister visits Electronic Media & Surveillance Centre in P&SHD

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Monday visited Electronic Media and Surveillance Centre, established at the department and reviewed reports being broadcast on the media channels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Monday visited Electronic Media and Surveillance Centre, established at the department and reviewed reports being broadcast on the media channels.

According to official sources here, the minister also reviewed the performance of monitoring and surveillance centre.

Health Information and Service Delivery Unit (HISDU) Director Muhammad Ahmer briefed the minister about the type of work, monitoring and surveillance.

The minister was informed that electronic monitoring of all district headquarters (DHQs) and tehsil headquarters (THQs) hospitals was being carried out.

Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik said that medicines being provided to patients and other medical facilities were being monitored on regular basis.

He said, "Once a complaint is reported, it is solved after contacting the relevant medical superintendent.

The minister also sought details of the medicines being provided in hospitals, rural health centres and basic health centres.

Related Topics

Punjab Media All

Recent Stories

WKPO donates medicines for flood victims

WKPO donates medicines for flood victims

27 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates NADRA office in Gumbat

Minister inaugurates NADRA office in Gumbat

30 seconds ago
 Three arrested involved in hazardous business

Three arrested involved in hazardous business

32 seconds ago
 Punjab Food Authority collected Rs1.85m fine from ..

Punjab Food Authority collected Rs1.85m fine from law violators in August

34 seconds ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order for Biotech, Biomanufa ..

Biden Signs Executive Order for Biotech, Biomanufacturing Initiative - White Hou ..

11 minutes ago
 BWMC launches 'Responsible Bahawalpur' campaign to ..

BWMC launches 'Responsible Bahawalpur' campaign to keep city clean

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.