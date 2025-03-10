Minister visits exam centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Punjab education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has declared a crackdown on

the cheating mafia, introducing exam reforms.

During a surprise visit to exam centres on Raiwind Road, he inspected the examination process,

verified student identities using 3D barcodes and took direct feedback from candidates.

He also announced that the implementation of facial detection technology and strict monitoring

had led to a 90 per cent reduction in cheating cases compared to last year, with a commitment

to achieving 100 per cent transparency in the coming year.

The minister ensured staff attendance and verification as per the duty roster and upon finding arrangements satisfactory, appreciated the supervisory staff.