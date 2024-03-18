Minister Visits Examination Centre
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat paid a surprise visit to the Lahore Board Examination Center where he observed the matriculation examination process and reviewed the facilities provided to the students in the examination center.
Rana Sikandar Hayat visited the control room established in Lahore Board examination center and reviewed the process of monitoring the candidates.
During the visit, Rana Sikandar Hayat interacted with the students appearing for the exam and inquired about the environment and attitude of the staff.
He reviewed the measures taken to prevent duplication in the examination center as well as observed the attendance process of the candidates through the thumb machine.
On this occasion, the Provincial Minister expressed his best wishes to the students taking the exam and prayed for success and directed them to study hard and with dedication. The Education Minister also praised the board administration and the examination staff for better arrangements in the examination center. Rana Sikandar Hayat also directed the board to maintain transparency in the examination centers, provide a better environment to the students, launch biometric system for attendance as soon as possible and directed to prepare a plan for screen marking.
Recent Stories
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested
FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties
PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent
Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Model Bazaar to inspect quality, prices of food items4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest individual carrying weapons in Pirmahal4 minutes ago
-
DC issues directives for anti-dengue operation5 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers sent to jail for profiteering in Kohat5 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin orders action to reduce chicken meat prices14 minutes ago
-
Commander Karachi calls on CM Sindh14 minutes ago
-
Two butchers booked over weight irregularities14 minutes ago
-
USAID Mission Director visits CAS-AFS, UAF14 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi calls on Sindh CM14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC visit various offices to inspect attendance, punctuality14 minutes ago
-
FESCO electrified 85 villages last month14 minutes ago
-
62 arrested, 88 cases registered over profiteering14 minutes ago