Minister Visits Examination Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat paid a surprise visit to the Lahore Board Examination Center where he observed the matriculation examination process and reviewed the facilities provided to the students in the examination center.

Rana Sikandar Hayat visited the control room established in Lahore Board examination center and reviewed the process of monitoring the candidates.

During the visit, Rana Sikandar Hayat interacted with the students appearing for the exam and inquired about the environment and attitude of the staff.

He reviewed the measures taken to prevent duplication in the examination center as well as observed the attendance process of the candidates through the thumb machine.

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister expressed his best wishes to the students taking the exam and prayed for success and directed them to study hard and with dedication. The Education Minister also praised the board administration and the examination staff for better arrangements in the examination center. Rana Sikandar Hayat also directed the board to maintain transparency in the examination centers, provide a better environment to the students, launch biometric system for attendance as soon as possible and directed to prepare a plan for screen marking.

