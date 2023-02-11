UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits Excise Narcotics Control Wing; Directs Crackdown Against Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Minister visits Excise Narcotics Control Wing; directs crackdown against drugs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Manzoor Khan Afridi paid a visit to the Narcotics Control Wing (NCW) of the Directorate General of Excise and Taxation and directed to prepare a report based on comprehensive recommendations for solving the problems as well as launching crackdown on drugs.

On this occasion, Secretary Excise Adeel Shah and Director Narcotics Control Dr. Eid Badshah gave them a detailed briefing on the administrative and operational issues of various departments of NCW and excise police stations, said a hand out issued here on Saturday.

Director NCW also kept the Caretaker Minister abreast in detail with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Anti-Narcotics Act 2019 and the administrative and legal issues raised under it so far while the problems faced by NCW and excise police stations were also taken into stock, including the administrative, prosecution, investigation and legal affairs of the wing.

Manzoor Afridi appreciated the successful actions and excellent performance of the Narcotics Control Wing and Excise Police Stations across the province. However, he clarified that in order to rid the society of drugs, especially the ugly addiction like ice, it is necessary to give equal attention to the three sectors of its production, supply and use and to discourage them with iron hands.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister also made it clear that freeing the society especially students and general youth, from the scourge of drugs, is one of top priorities of his caretaker government.

He directed to make the anti-narcotics campaign more effective and to speed up intelligence and target-based operations against drug manufacturers, suppliers, peddlers and dealers.

Manzoor Afridi also made a detailed inspection of the narcotics detectors, video scopes, densitometers and other modern equipment and supplies provided by International Anti-narcotics body INL.

He evinced keen interest in these sophisticated equipment and asked for its best utilization for maximum outcomes in larger national benefits.

Masood-ul-Haq Excise and Taxation Officer (Rehab) and in-charge Provincial Excise Warehouse briefed the Minister of the measures taken to reduce the demand for drugs and the future steps and the treatment and rehabilitation of around 1300 drug addicts.

On this occasion Khalid Khan Circle Officer Peshawar Region and ETO Khyber, Syed Naveed Jamal Circle Officer Mardan Region, Majid Khan Provincial Incharge Excise Intelligence Bureau, Rasool Rehman Khattak SHO Excise Police Station Peshawar Region, Muhammad Riaz SHO Excise Police Station Mardan. Region, Akif Nawaz Khan In-charge Special Squad-IV, Sher Muhammad Khan In-charge Special Squad-III, Hamidullah Khan Inspector Narcotics Control Wing, Muhammad Akram Khan Inspector, Lal Gul Khan In-charge Special Squad-I, Shakeel Khan In-charge Special Squad-II, Amjad Afridi PA, Kamran Ali Azeemi Incharge Excise Media Cell and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Drugs Visit Mardan Circle Nawaz Khan Shakeel 2019 Afridi Media From Government Best Top Labour

Recent Stories

Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to d ..

Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to delay elections

44 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 Türkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,1 ..

Türkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,165

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Paki ..

UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to impleme ..

Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to implement relevant UN resolutions on ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamab ..

PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamabad today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.