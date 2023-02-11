Minister visits Excise Narcotics Control Wing; directs crackdown against drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Manzoor Khan Afridi paid a visit to the Narcotics Control Wing (NCW) of the Directorate General of Excise and Taxation and directed to prepare a report based on comprehensive recommendations for solving the problems as well as launching crackdown on drugs.

On this occasion, Secretary Excise Adeel Shah and Director Narcotics Control Dr. Eid Badshah gave them a detailed briefing on the administrative and operational issues of various departments of NCW and excise police stations, said a hand out issued here on Saturday.

Director NCW also kept the Caretaker Minister abreast in detail with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Anti-Narcotics Act 2019 and the administrative and legal issues raised under it so far while the problems faced by NCW and excise police stations were also taken into stock, including the administrative, prosecution, investigation and legal affairs of the wing.

Manzoor Afridi appreciated the successful actions and excellent performance of the Narcotics Control Wing and Excise Police Stations across the province. However, he clarified that in order to rid the society of drugs, especially the ugly addiction like ice, it is necessary to give equal attention to the three sectors of its production, supply and use and to discourage them with iron hands.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister also made it clear that freeing the society especially students and general youth, from the scourge of drugs, is one of top priorities of his caretaker government.

He directed to make the anti-narcotics campaign more effective and to speed up intelligence and target-based operations against drug manufacturers, suppliers, peddlers and dealers.

Manzoor Afridi also made a detailed inspection of the narcotics detectors, video scopes, densitometers and other modern equipment and supplies provided by International Anti-narcotics body INL.

He evinced keen interest in these sophisticated equipment and asked for its best utilization for maximum outcomes in larger national benefits.

Masood-ul-Haq Excise and Taxation Officer (Rehab) and in-charge Provincial Excise Warehouse briefed the Minister of the measures taken to reduce the demand for drugs and the future steps and the treatment and rehabilitation of around 1300 drug addicts.

On this occasion Khalid Khan Circle Officer Peshawar Region and ETO Khyber, Syed Naveed Jamal Circle Officer Mardan Region, Majid Khan Provincial Incharge Excise Intelligence Bureau, Rasool Rehman Khattak SHO Excise Police Station Peshawar Region, Muhammad Riaz SHO Excise Police Station Mardan. Region, Akif Nawaz Khan In-charge Special Squad-IV, Sher Muhammad Khan In-charge Special Squad-III, Hamidullah Khan Inspector Narcotics Control Wing, Muhammad Akram Khan Inspector, Lal Gul Khan In-charge Special Squad-I, Shakeel Khan In-charge Special Squad-II, Amjad Afridi PA, Kamran Ali Azeemi Incharge Excise Media Cell and other officers were also present.