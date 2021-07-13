UrduPoint.com
Minister Visits Family Of Dog-bite Victim

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine Tuesday visited the family of Bilal, who died after being bitten by a mad dog in Kot Lakhpat area the other day.

The minister extended sympathies to Bilal's parents and consoled them.

He assured the affected family that strict action would be taken against those who showed negligence.

The minister said the civil society organisations should also come forward to play their role for safeguarding the children.

