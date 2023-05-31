Minister visits Family park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Health Engineering and Auqaf Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir on Wednesday visited Parks and Horticulture Authority Family Park in the city.

Director General PHA Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi was accompanied him.

The minister inspected various sections of the park, green belts and Miyawaki forest.

Director General Tauqeer Haider briefed the minister about ongoing work in the park and establishment of new green belts in the city.

Later, the minister also planted a sapling in the family park.

Meanwhile, the minister visited Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital and inspectedfacilities available in the hospital. He checked the trauma centre, dressing room, CCU rooms,emergency wards, CT scan centre, and laboratory and medicine stores.