UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits Family Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Minister visits Family park

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Health Engineering and Auqaf Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir on Wednesday visited Parks and Horticulture Authority Family Park in the city.

Director General PHA Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi was accompanied him.

The minister inspected various sections of the park, green belts and Miyawaki forest.

Director General Tauqeer Haider briefed the minister about ongoing work in the park and establishment of new green belts in the city.

Later, the minister also planted a sapling in the family park.

Meanwhile, the minister visited Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital and inspectedfacilities available in the hospital. He checked the trauma centre, dressing room, CCU rooms,emergency wards, CT scan centre, and laboratory and medicine stores.

Related Topics

Nasir Family Housing

Recent Stories

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

1 hour ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

3 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

4 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

5 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.