Minister visits field hospital at Kala Shah Kaku

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited a 200-bed corona field hospital, set up by the Government College University at Kala Shah Kaku campus.

GCU Vice Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi, Additional Secretary Development Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Omar Farooq and officials of the department accompanied the minister to the site prepared for the quarantine facility for the coronavirus patients.

The VC briefed the minister about the arrangements made at the field hospital where only confirmed patients would be admitted.

The suspected patients coming to the quarantine center at Kala Shah Kaku will be shifted to the field hospital after confirmation of the infection.

Dr Yasmin said: "We have made necessary arrangements here to meet any emergency situation." Dr Yasmin Rashid said that around 40 patients had returned to their homes after their full recovery, adding that the most of the cases under treatment were at Mayo Hospital.

The Govt College University had also collaborated with the government to setup a helpline where counseling was provided to people free of cost, the minister said.