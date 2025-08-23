Open Menu

Minister Visits Flood Affected Areas Of Buner

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Minister visits flood affected areas of Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Peshawar, Aug 23 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan Saturday visited flood affected areas of Ganshal, Jabagai and Ganshal Maira in district Buner.

During the visit, he inspected the relief camps established for the affectees and reviewed facilities being provided to them. He also met with local population and listened to their concerns.

The minister also distributed compensation cheques among the affected families and supervised the ongoing rescue operation for three missing persons in the area.

He held meetings with the rescue teams and local volunteers, acknowledging and appreciating their dedicated services.

He said that possible measures are being taken for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims. He added that he is personally monitoring the entire process to ensure that the needs of the affected families are addressed promptly.

APP/mds

