Minister Visits Flood Affected Areas Of Buner
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Peshawar, Aug 23 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan Saturday visited flood affected areas of Ganshal, Jabagai and Ganshal Maira in district Buner.
During the visit, he inspected the relief camps established for the affectees and reviewed facilities being provided to them. He also met with local population and listened to their concerns.
The minister also distributed compensation cheques among the affected families and supervised the ongoing rescue operation for three missing persons in the area.
He held meetings with the rescue teams and local volunteers, acknowledging and appreciating their dedicated services.
He said that possible measures are being taken for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims. He added that he is personally monitoring the entire process to ensure that the needs of the affected families are addressed promptly.
APP/mds
Recent Stories
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets
UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory
TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s fore ..
43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to sup ..
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral prayers offered of brave Head Constable held in Jacobabad Police Headquarters2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's relief consignment to Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport2 minutes ago
-
Minister visits flood affected areas of Buner2 minutes ago
-
Tank district administration launches anti-encroachment drive12 minutes ago
-
PFA & Livestock Department form committee to ensure milk quality22 minutes ago
-
Rs800m to be spent for Ichhra Market uplift22 minutes ago
-
ATC grants 5-day remand of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case22 minutes ago
-
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of service37 minutes ago
-
Harassment accused arrested42 minutes ago
-
DC Tank assures citizens of immediate relief in open court42 minutes ago
-
Fifteen dead, 1,572 injured in Punjab road accidents52 minutes ago
-
Man injured in police encounter52 minutes ago